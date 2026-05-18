Luke List betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

List's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.

List has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

List has averaged -0.212 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.