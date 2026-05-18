Luke List betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Luke List (L) of the United States and partner Henrik Norlander of Sweden react after making a birdie on the 15th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Luke List missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025, shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
List's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2024
|T30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|2023
|T34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|2022
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|2021
|T61
|68-69-72-70
|-9
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In List's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- List's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|75
|66-71-85-68
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
List's recent performances
- List's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
- List has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.212 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.629
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.316
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.925
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.264
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.606
|-0.082
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.629 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.316 mark. He posted a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List delivered a 1.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he broke par 18.06% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.