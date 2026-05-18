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30M AGO

Luke List betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Luke List (L) of the United States and partner Henrik Norlander of Sweden react after making a birdie on the 15th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Luke List (L) of the United States and partner Henrik Norlander of Sweden react after making a birdie on the 15th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Luke List missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025, shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for List at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    List's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-69-3
    2024T3067-69-66-68-14
    2023T3464-72-70-65-13
    2022MC73-67-4
    2021T6168-69-72-70-9

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In List's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • List's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7566-71-85-68+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-68-73-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-71-69-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-71+6--

    List's recent performances

    • List's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
    • List has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.212 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.6290.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.316-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.925-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.2640.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.606-0.082

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.629 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.316 mark. He posted a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List delivered a 1.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he broke par 18.06% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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