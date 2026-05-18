Luke Clanton betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Luke Clanton of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton will make his first appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, as the tournament tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse, with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his dominant 31-under performance last year.
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- This is Clanton's first time competing in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Luke Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|72-69-76-74
|+3
|3.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|75
|69-69-77-72
|+7
|2.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|60.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
Luke Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Clanton has an average of -0.723 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -1.534 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Luke Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.647
|-0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.379
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.497
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.964
|-0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.729
|-1.534
Luke Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.647 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.379 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.964 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.08, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.00% of the time.
- Clanton has earned 75 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.