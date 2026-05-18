Lee Hodges betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 tournament.
Hodges's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hodges's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Hodges's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|72-69-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|68-70-72-70
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|67-71-77-77
|+4
|9.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-67-72
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|70-67-67-65
|-11
|86.000
Hodges's recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.546 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged -0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.266
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.231
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.287
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.221
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|-0.010
|-0.107
Hodges's advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a 0.231 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges has delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 163 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.