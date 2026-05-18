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27M AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, having missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of making the weekend this time around.

    Latest odds for Griffin at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Griffin's recent history at the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-72-3
    2024MC70-68-4
    2022T5171-64-72-68-13

    At the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 51st at 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-69-67-67-1131.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.017-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.305-0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4000.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1380.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2160.234

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards shows he's working on that aspect of his game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin has struggled with a -0.305 mark. He has a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he breaks par 25.56% of the time.
    • Griffin has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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