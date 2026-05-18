Lanto Griffin betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, having missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of making the weekend this time around.
Griffin's recent history at the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2022
|T51
|71-64-72-68
|-13
At the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 51st at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-69-67-67
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.017
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.305
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.400
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.138
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.216
|0.234
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.017 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards shows he's working on that aspect of his game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin has struggled with a -0.305 mark. He has a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he breaks par 25.56% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.