Kevin Yu betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu finished tied for 29th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at this $10.3 million event.
Yu's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T29
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|2024
|MC
|68-69
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Yu's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Yu missed the cut in 2024 at this event.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|70-68-73-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|69-70-66-69
|-14
|90.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|73-68-68-73
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|71-70-72-73
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.784 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.104
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.165
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.127
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.633
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.567
|0.784
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.104 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.165 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 23.56% of the time.
- Yu has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.