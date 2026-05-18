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26M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu finished tied for 29th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at this $10.3 million event.

    Latest odds for Yu at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Yu's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2967-68-70-66-13
    2024MC68-69-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Yu missed the cut in 2024 at this event.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5370-68-73-69-43.689
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open769-70-66-69-1490.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3073-68-68-73-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7071-70-72-73-25.625
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 0.784 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1040.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.1650.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1270.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.6330.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.5670.784

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.104 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.165 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 23.56% of the time.
    • Yu has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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