Kevin Yu betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Yu has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.

Yu has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.