Kevin Streelman betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Kevin Streelman of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Kevin Streelman missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving his performance at this $10.3 million event in McKinney, Texas.
Kevin Streelman's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-70
|+5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Kevin Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|73-68-70-66
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-70-69-70
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-69
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-68-73-76
|+6
|--
Kevin Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Streelman has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged -0.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kevin Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.387
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.094
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.034
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.307
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.139
|-0.134
Kevin Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.387 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a -0.094 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 66.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman delivered a 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 120th by breaking par 20.29% of the time.
- Streelman earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.