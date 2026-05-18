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27M AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Kevin Streelman of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Kevin Streelman missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving his performance at this $10.3 million event in McKinney, Texas.

    Latest odds for Streelman at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Kevin Streelman's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-70+5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Kevin Streelman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-72-72-512.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6874-69-72-72+33.060
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT873-68-70-66-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-70-69-70-622.300
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-71+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-71-69-9--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-68-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6173-68-73-76+6--

    Kevin Streelman's recent performances

    • Streelman has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has averaged -0.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kevin Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.387-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.0940.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.034-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3070.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.139-0.134

    Kevin Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.387 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a -0.094 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 66.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Streelman delivered a 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 120th by breaking par 20.29% of the time.
    • Streelman earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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