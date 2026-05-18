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26M AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy finished tied for 15th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set on improving upon that result in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Roy at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Roy's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1567-68-67-67-15
    2023MC69-70-3

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-66-65-69-1692.5
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.1
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3067-68-74-72-724.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6567-71-73-69E3.8
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7372-69-73-74+42.7
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5975-71-71-75+49.0
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2367-72-69-69-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-69-68-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-68-67-9--

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2150.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.380-0.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.3100.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4870.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6320.457

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.380 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 63.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.27% of the time.
    • Roy has earned 280 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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