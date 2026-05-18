Kevin Roy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy finished tied for 15th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set on improving upon that result in the 2026 tournament.
Roy's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Roy's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|92.5
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.1
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|67-68-74-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|67-71-73-69
|E
|3.8
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|73
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.7
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|75-71-71-75
|+4
|9.0
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|67-72-69-69
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-67
|-9
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.215
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.380
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.310
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.487
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.632
|0.457
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.380 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 63.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.27% of the time.
- Roy has earned 280 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.