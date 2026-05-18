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21M AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Christo Lamprecht missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson last year, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Lamprecht at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Lamprecht's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-71+5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Lamprecht's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Lamprecht's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-72-68-71-32.862
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4967-73-74-70-48.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-66+1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5073-68-69-73-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-74+7--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4867-73-69-71-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-67-76+4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-73+9--

    Lamprecht's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 48th with a score of 4-under.
    • Lamprecht has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.743 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lamprecht has an average of 0.574 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lamprecht has averaged -0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.0610.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-1.081-0.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.3180.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.492-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-1.194-0.229

    Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.081 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 60.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranked 137th with a 19.34% Par Breakers rate.
    • Lamprecht has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points (180th) this season, while his 17.49% Bogey Avoidance rate ranked 130th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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