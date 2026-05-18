Christo Lamprecht betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Christo Lamprecht of South Africa plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Christo Lamprecht missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson last year, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Lamprecht's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-71
|+5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Lamprecht's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-72-68-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|67-73-74-70
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|73-68-69-73
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-73-69-71
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-67-76
|+4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
Lamprecht's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 48th with a score of 4-under.
- Lamprecht has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.743 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has an average of 0.574 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.061
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-1.081
|-0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.318
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.492
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-1.194
|-0.229
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.081 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 60.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranked 137th with a 19.34% Par Breakers rate.
- Lamprecht has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points (180th) this season, while his 17.49% Bogey Avoidance rate ranked 130th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.