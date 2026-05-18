Christo Lamprecht betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 48th with a score of 4-under.

Lamprecht has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.743 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lamprecht has an average of 0.574 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.