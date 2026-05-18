Kensei Hirata betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 46th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished even par.

He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Hirata has an average of -0.692 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.