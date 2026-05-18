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29M AGO

Kensei Hirata betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata of Japan reacts to his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Kensei Hirata of Japan reacts to his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Kensei Hirata will compete at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse, with Scottie Scheffler defending his title after posting a 31-under victory in 2025.

    Latest odds for Hirata at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Hirata's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Hirata's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6570-71-69-72-22.427
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4671-69-74-70E8.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-73-70-70-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open7470-70-76-75+32.600
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-72-69-6--

    Hirata's recent performances

    • Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 46th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished even par.
    • He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hirata has an average of -0.692 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hirata has averaged -0.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.070-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.633-0.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.0790.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0070.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.635-0.537

    Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.070 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.7 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.633 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 64.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hirata delivered a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 17.56% of the time.
    • Hirata has earned 52 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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