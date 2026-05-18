Kensei Hirata betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Kensei Hirata of Japan reacts to his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Kensei Hirata will compete at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse, with Scottie Scheffler defending his title after posting a 31-under victory in 2025.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T65
|70-71-69-72
|-2
|2.427
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|71-69-74-70
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-73-70-70
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|74
|70-70-76-75
|+3
|2.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-69
|-6
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 46th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished even par.
- He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has an average of -0.692 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged -0.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.070
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.633
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.079
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.007
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.635
|-0.537
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.070 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.7 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.633 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 64.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata delivered a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 17.56% of the time.
- Hirata has earned 52 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.