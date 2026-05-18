Keith Mitchell betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Mitchell has an average of 0.460 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.