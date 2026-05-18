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28M AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell finished tied for 20th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Mitchell's recent history at the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2066-65-69-68-16
    2022T7669-70-69-72-8
    2021T2667-71-70-66-14

    At the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6573-69-71-73+67.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-76-65-19.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-66-71-65-1053.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4672-68-72-76E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-76-73-69-125.300
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-73-64-68-1191.667
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5274-67-71-68-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4168-71-69-71-512.214

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.460 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5850.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.169-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.124-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.276-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.3540.114

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.585 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.169 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 68.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
    • Mitchell has earned 302 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 74th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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