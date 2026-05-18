Keith Mitchell betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell finished tied for 20th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Mitchell's recent history at the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|2022
|T76
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|2021
|T26
|67-71-70-66
|-14
At the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|73-69-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-76-65
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-66-71-65
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|72-68-72-76
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-76-73-69
|-1
|25.300
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-73-64-68
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|74-67-71-68
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|12.214
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.460 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.585
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.169
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.124
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.276
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.354
|0.114
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.585 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.169 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 68.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
- Mitchell has earned 302 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 74th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.