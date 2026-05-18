PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Karl Vilips betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips finished tied for 49th at 8-under in last year's CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Vilips at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Vilips' recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4965-72-69-70-8

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Vilips' most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2468-67-71-70-820.222
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.250
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-67-70-70-723.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1968-65-71-67-946.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6469-72-72-73+23.900
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-78+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-72-72-70-716.000

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.415-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1290.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.308-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.6260.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.0320.557

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 63.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a 0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • Vilips has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 103rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW