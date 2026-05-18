Karl Vilips betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.

Vilips has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Vilips has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.