Karl Vilips betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips finished tied for 49th at 8-under in last year's CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Vilips' recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T49
|65-72-69-70
|-8
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Vilips' most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|68-67-71-70
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|67-66-63-67
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|70-67-70-70
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|68-65-71-67
|-9
|46.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-72-72-70
|-7
|16.000
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.415
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.129
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.308
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.626
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.032
|0.557
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 63.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a 0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Vilips has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 103rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.