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25M AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson last year. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of making the weekend at the $10.3 million tournament in McKinney, Texas.

    Latest odds for Lower at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Lower's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-70-4
    2024T2466-69-66-68-15
    2023T4366-70-68-68-12
    2022T4664-66-74-70-14

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4569-72-67-71-55.756
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.100
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-77+13--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5571-71-70-73+15.200
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-66-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3063-72-73-72-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-75-70E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 8-under.
    • Lower has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.649 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -0.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.0520.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-1.010-0.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.009-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.445-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-1.394-0.970

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.052 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -1.010 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 19.32% of the time.
    • Lower has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 169th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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