Justin Lower betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Lower missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson last year. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of making the weekend at the $10.3 million tournament in McKinney, Texas.
Lower's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|2024
|T24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|2023
|T43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|2022
|T46
|64-66-74-70
|-14
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Lower's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|69-72-67-71
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|71-71-70-73
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-66
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|63-72-73-72
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 8-under.
- Lower has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.649 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.052
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-1.010
|-0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.009
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.445
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-1.394
|-0.970
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.052 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -1.010 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 19.32% of the time.
- Lower has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 169th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.