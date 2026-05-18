Justin Lower betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.052 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -1.010 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 19.32% of the time.