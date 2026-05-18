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26M AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Smith of England plays a shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jordan Smith of England plays a shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Jordan Smith will compete at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This tournament features a $10.3 million purse with Scottie Scheffler defending his title after winning at 31-under last year.

    Latest odds for Smith at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Smith has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-73-72-69-19.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-72-68-66-957.556
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-69-68-69-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship369-68-72-66-9190.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2371-71-67-68-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1670-70-68-66-1052.000

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Smith has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4690.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3440.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.224-0.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.453-0.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.135-0.674

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.469 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.344 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.85, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Smith has accumulated 381 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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