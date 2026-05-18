Jordan Smith betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Jordan Smith of England plays a shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jordan Smith will compete at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This tournament features a $10.3 million purse with Scottie Scheffler defending his title after winning at 31-under last year.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Smith has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-73-72-69
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-72-68-66
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|3
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|190.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|52.000
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.469
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.344
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.224
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.453
|-0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.135
|-0.674
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.469 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.344 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.85, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Smith has accumulated 381 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.