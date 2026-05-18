Jonathan Byrd betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Jonathan Byrd returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Byrd looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in 2023 where he finished tied for 43rd.
Byrd's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T43
|70-68-66-68
|-12
|2021
|MC
|72-67
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Byrd's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Byrd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-80
|-1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|67-66-67-69
|-13
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|70-72-68-69
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|68-72-68-71
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T23
|21.674
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|2.489
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Byrd has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has averaged 0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.418
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
- Byrd is hitting 50.00% of Greens in Regulation this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 290.0 yards this season.
- Byrd averages 31.00 Putts Per Round this season.
- He maintains a 27.78% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.
- Byrd has a 2.78% Par Breakers rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.