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15M AGO

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Jonathan Byrd returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Byrd looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in 2023 where he finished tied for 43rd.

    Latest odds for Byrd at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Byrd's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4370-68-66-68-12
    2021MC72-67-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Byrd's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Byrd's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-80-1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC80-74+10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4167-66-67-69-13--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1470-72-68-69-5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1968-72-68-71-9--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT2321.674
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6471-68-76-73+82.489
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--

    Byrd's recent performances

    • Byrd has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
    • Byrd has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Byrd has averaged 0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.418

    Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Byrd is hitting 50.00% of Greens in Regulation this season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 290.0 yards this season.
    • Byrd averages 31.00 Putts Per Round this season.
    • He maintains a 27.78% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.
    • Byrd has a 2.78% Par Breakers rate this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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