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Johnny Keefer betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Johnny Keefer will compete in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson for the first time in recent memory, with the tournament set for May 21-24 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The tournament offers a $10.3 million purse, with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his dominant 31-under performance in 2025.

    Latest odds for Keefer at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • This is Keefer's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Keefer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA Championship7972-72-69-76+94.000
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3172-70-66-69-713.956
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6969-70-70-74-15.875
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-79+11--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT367-68-66-64-15162.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--

    Keefer's recent performances

    • Keefer has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Keefer has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Keefer has averaged -0.353 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4960.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.174-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.386-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.577-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.294-0.353

    Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.496 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.6 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.174 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Keefer has earned 239 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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