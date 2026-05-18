Johnny Keefer betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer will compete in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson for the first time in recent memory, with the tournament set for May 21-24 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The tournament offers a $10.3 million purse, with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his dominant 31-under performance in 2025.
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- This is Keefer's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|79
|72-72-69-76
|+9
|4.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|72-70-66-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|69-70-70-74
|-1
|5.875
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|67-68-66-64
|-15
|162.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged -0.353 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.496
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.174
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.386
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.577
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.294
|-0.353
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.496 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.6 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.174 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Keefer has earned 239 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.