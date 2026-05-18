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John VanDerLaan betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    John VanDerLaan returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. VanDerLaan looks to make his mark at the $10.3 million event in McKinney, Texas.

    Latest odds for VanDerLaan at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • VanDerLaan has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    VanDerLaan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6066-73-70-72-32.862
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-74-70-71E8.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2172-68-68-71-924.329
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-72-70-72-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-70-73-71-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-69-67-6--

    VanDerLaan's recent performances

    • VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for twenty-first at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 9-under.
    • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • VanDerLaan has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.212-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.1190.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.152-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.104-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.587-0.466

    VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

    • VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.212 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sports a -0.119 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, VanDerLaan has delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.43% of the time.
    • VanDerLaan has earned 51 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 158th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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