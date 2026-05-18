John VanDerLaan betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
John VanDerLaan returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. VanDerLaan looks to make his mark at the $10.3 million event in McKinney, Texas.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- VanDerLaan has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|66-73-70-72
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-74-70-71
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-72-70-72
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-67
|-6
|--
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for twenty-first at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 9-under.
- VanDerLaan has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.212
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.119
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.152
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.104
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.587
|-0.466
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.212 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sports a -0.119 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan has delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.43% of the time.
- VanDerLaan has earned 51 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 158th.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.