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25M AGO

John Parry betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Parry will compete at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026, where Scottie Scheffler won last year with a score of 31-under. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse.

    Latest odds for Parry at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Parry's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Parry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7073-71-70-73+75.75
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-68-70-71-713.96
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.25
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-70-73-69-1051.00
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49.00
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-69-73+15.20
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-65-68-72-1137.69
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6371-70-70-75+24.20
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3569-66-68-75-618.50
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-71-71-73-611.00

    Parry's recent performances

    • Parry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • Parry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Parry has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Parry has averaged 0.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee91-0.054-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3720.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0220.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting87-0.055-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.2850.420

    Parry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.372 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
    • Parry has earned 235 FedExCup Regular Season points (88th) and has a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.01% (14th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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