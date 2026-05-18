John Parry betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Parry will compete at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026, where Scottie Scheffler won last year with a score of 31-under. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Parry's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|73-71-70-73
|+7
|5.75
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|13.96
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.25
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|51.00
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9.00
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-69-73
|+1
|5.20
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-65-68-72
|-11
|37.69
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|71-70-70-75
|+2
|4.20
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|69-66-68-75
|-6
|18.50
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-71-71-73
|-6
|11.00
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- Parry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Parry has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged 0.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|-0.054
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.372
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.022
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.055
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.285
|0.420
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.372 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- Parry has earned 235 FedExCup Regular Season points (88th) and has a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.01% (14th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.