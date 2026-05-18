John Parry betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Parry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

Parry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Parry has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.