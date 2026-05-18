Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025, shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this tournament.
Dahmen's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2024
|T62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 62nd at 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-73-70-71
|+1
|7.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|72-70-71-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|70-63-68-73
|-14
|85.000
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -1.342 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.214
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.266
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.564
|-0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.472
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.556
|-1.342
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.214 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.266 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
- Dahmen has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (102nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.