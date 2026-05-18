Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Dahmen has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.

Dahmen has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.