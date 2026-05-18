PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025, shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Dahmen's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-68-4
    2024T6267-69-70-70-8

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 62nd at 8-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-77+6--
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-73-70-71+17.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6472-70-71-73+23.900
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-72+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT968-68-68-70-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT770-63-68-73-1485.000

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -1.342 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.214-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2660.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.564-0.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.472-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.556-1.342

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.214 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.266 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
    • Dahmen has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (102nd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW