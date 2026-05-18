Joe Highsmith betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Highsmith had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.

Highsmith has an average of -0.550 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Highsmith has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.