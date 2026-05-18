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Joe Highsmith betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024, shooting 4-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Joe Highsmith's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-67-4

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Joe Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-69-71-73-11.920
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3367-68-69-73-723.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6769-69-76-76+23.400
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-75-68-74-119.125
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6770-72-76-72+63.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7574-71-73-72+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5470-70-70-71-35.750

    Joe Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.550 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.726 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Joe Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.467-0.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.051-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.1090.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.431-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-1.058-0.726

    Joe Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.467 (144th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Highsmith sported a -0.051 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 108th by scoring under even 20.93% of the time.
    • Highsmith has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 148th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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