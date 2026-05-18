Jimmy Stanger betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jimmy Stanger missed the cut at even par the last time he competed in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of making the weekend at the 2026 tournament.
Stanger's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-73
|E
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Stanger's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|71-71-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-68-72-70
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|22.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-67-72-71
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-68-65-76
|-6
|22.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-70-72
|+3
|--
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open.
- He has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has an average of -0.677 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.617
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.977
|-0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.071
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.278
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|-0.011
|0.192
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.617 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -0.977 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Stanger has earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 144th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.