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Jesper Svensson betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson missed the cut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025, shooting one-under through two rounds. He returns to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026, looking to improve on that performance.

    Latest odds for Svensson at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Svensson's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-73-1

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-72+4--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6967-70-73-73+33.100
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT867-69-71-70-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-70-66-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5167-64-77-63-11--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.852 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -1.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3740.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.632-0.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.416-0.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.665-0.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.339-1.660

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.374 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards reflects his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Svensson has a -0.632 mark. He has hit 64.02% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he has broken par 20.37% of the time.
    • Svensson currently ranks 166th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 41 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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