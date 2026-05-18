Jesper Svensson betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson missed the cut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025, shooting one-under through two rounds. He returns to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026, looking to improve on that performance.
Svensson's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-73
|-1
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T69
|67-70-73-73
|+3
|3.100
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-64-77-63
|-11
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.852 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -1.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.374
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.632
|-0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.416
|-0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.665
|-0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.339
|-1.660
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.374 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 320.0 yards reflects his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Svensson has a -0.632 mark. He has hit 64.02% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.665 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he has broken par 20.37% of the time.
- Svensson currently ranks 166th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 41 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.