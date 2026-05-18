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Jackson Suber betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson last year, posting rounds of 71 and 74 for a 3-over total. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 as the field competes for a $10.3 million purse.

    Latest odds for Suber at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Jackson Suber's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-74+3

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Suber's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Jackson Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-70-69-67-926.607
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-63-72-71-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6367-74-70-75+24.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-70-81-70+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-77-2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5170-63-69-69-11--

    Jackson Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
    • Suber has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged 0.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jackson Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.3630.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2530.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.1220.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.594-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.8260.022

    Jackson Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.363 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 68.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
    • Suber has earned 58 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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