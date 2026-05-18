Jackson Suber betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Suber has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.

Suber has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.