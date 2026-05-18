Jackson Suber betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson last year, posting rounds of 71 and 74 for a 3-over total. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 as the field competes for a $10.3 million purse.
Jackson Suber's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-74
|+3
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Suber's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Jackson Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|69-70-69-67
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-63-72-71
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|67-74-70-75
|+2
|4.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|69-70-81-70
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-77
|-2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|70-63-69-69
|-11
|--
Jackson Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Suber has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 0.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jackson Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.363
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.253
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.122
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.594
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.826
|0.022
Jackson Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.363 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 68.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
- Suber has earned 58 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.