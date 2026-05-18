Henrik Norlander betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Henrik Norlander of Sweden reacts to his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander finished tied for 45th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with the goal of improving on that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Norlander's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|70-67-71-66
|-10
|2024
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|2023
|T34
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|2022
|MC
|71-70
|-3
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 34th at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|73-68-73-73
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|3.298
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|65-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -0.351 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.614
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.125
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.411
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.624
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.703
|-0.351
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.614 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.3 yards shows his position on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander has sported a 0.125 mark. He has maintained a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.92 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
- Norlander currently ranks 194th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 6 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.