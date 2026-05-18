Hayden Springer betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after missing the cut in both 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.
Springer's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2024
|MC
|71-67
|-4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Springer's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-71-69-66
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|16.574
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|72-66-62-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-72-67-78
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.766
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.046
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.242
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.038
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.924
|0.082
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.766 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer has a -0.046 mark. He has hit 68.75% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.38 putts per round and has broken par 21.53% of the time.
- Springer currently ranks 109th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.