Hayden Springer betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Springer has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.

Springer has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.