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Hayden Springer betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after missing the cut in both 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Springer at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Springer's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-69-1
    2024MC71-67-4

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-71-69-66-820.222
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2668-70-72-70-816.574
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2072-66-62-72-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-72-67-78-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
    • Springer has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7660.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.046-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2420.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.038-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.9240.082

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.766 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards reflects his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer has a -0.046 mark. He has hit 68.75% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Springer has delivered a -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.38 putts per round and has broken par 21.53% of the time.
    • Springer currently ranks 109th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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