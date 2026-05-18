Hank Lebioda betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Hank Lebioda of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Hank Lebioda returns to The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Lebioda looks to improve upon his performance from 2022 where he missed the cut.
Lebioda's recent history at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|2021
|T17
|67-67-70-68
|-16
At the CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 16-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|74
|68-70-72-74
|E
|1.618
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-68-68-77
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|71-68-73-67
|-5
|54.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|70-71-74-70
|-3
|2.925
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-71-73
|+1
|3.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-69
|-9
|--
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Lebioda has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged 0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.126
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.008
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.095
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.180
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.393
|0.031
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.126 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a 0.008 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 17.68% of the time.
- Lebioda has earned 136 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.