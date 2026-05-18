Garrick Higgo betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.
Higgo's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2023
|T30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- His best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-70-72
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|72-69-72-66
|-5
|11.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T69
|71-67-74-71
|+3
|3.100
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|71-71-67-71
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
Higgo's recent performances
- His best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.
- Higgo has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged -0.583 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.069
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.689
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.209
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.569
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.535
|-0.583
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.069 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sported a -0.689 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 60.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo delivered a -0.569 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 161st by breaking par 15.36% of the time.
- Higgo has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.