PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Garrick Higgo betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Higgo at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Higgo's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72E
    2023T3069-68-68-65-14

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • His best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-70-72-11.920
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5272-69-72-66-511.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6971-67-74-71+33.100
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-71-67-71-411.375
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-76+10--

    Higgo's recent performances

    • His best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.
    • Higgo has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged -0.583 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.069-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.689-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.209-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.569-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-1.535-0.583

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.069 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sported a -0.689 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 60.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo delivered a -0.569 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 161st by breaking par 15.36% of the time.
    • Higgo has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW