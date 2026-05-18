Garrick Higgo betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.069 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sported a -0.689 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 60.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Higgo delivered a -0.569 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 161st by breaking par 15.36% of the time.