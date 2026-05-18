Erik van Rooyen betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen finished second at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025, posting a score of 23-under. The tournament runs May 21-24 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, with a purse of $10.3 million.
van Rooyen's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|66-67-65-63
|-23
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 23-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|72-69-65-72
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-71-74
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has averaged -0.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.114
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.741
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.440
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.286
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.781
|-0.257
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.114 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.741 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 62.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- van Rooyen has earned 44 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.