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23M AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen finished second at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025, posting a score of 23-under. The tournament runs May 21-24 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, with a purse of $10.3 million.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    van Rooyen's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025266-67-65-63-23
    2023MC71-71E
    2021MC72-71-1

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 23-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3872-69-65-72-69.333
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-71-74-25.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has averaged -0.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1140.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.741-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.440-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.2860.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.781-0.257

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.114 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.741 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 62.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • van Rooyen has earned 44 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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