Erik van Rooyen betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

van Rooyen has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.

van Rooyen has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.