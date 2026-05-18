Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Grillo's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|2022
|T46
|71-64-72-67
|-14
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 46th at 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|70-67-72-75
|+4
|2.8
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-70-71-65
|-7
|82.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-77
|+17
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|71-71-71-69
|-2
|5.6
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|69-71-70-74
|-4
|7.0
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|72-69-73-67
|-7
|16.0
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.869 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged -0.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.099
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.101
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.245
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.718
|-0.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-1.163
|-0.449
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a -0.101 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 114 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 128th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.