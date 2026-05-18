PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Grillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Grillo at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Grillo's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-68-3
    2022T4671-64-72-67-14

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 46th at 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7170-67-72-75+42.8
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-70-71-65-782.5
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-77+17--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5671-71-71-69-25.6
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6469-71-70-74-47.0
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3872-69-73-67-716.0

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.869 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged -0.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0990.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.1010.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.245-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.718-0.869
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-1.163-0.449

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a -0.101 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
    • Grillo has earned 114 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 128th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW