Dylan Wu betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 3-under.

Wu has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.