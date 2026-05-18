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22M AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu missed the cut at TPC Craig Ranch in 2025 with a score of 2-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving his record in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Wu at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Wu's recent history at the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-71-2
    2024T3067-69-67-67-14
    2023MC66-73-3
    2022MC76-71+3

    At the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-76+5--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2672-71-68-70-331.750
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5070-71-72-70-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6673-69-75-71+43.800
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-73-64-70-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-66-70-69-621.333

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 3-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.202-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.015-0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0550.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.319-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.561-0.562

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.202 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.015 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
    • Wu has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 147th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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