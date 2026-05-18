Dylan Wu betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu missed the cut at TPC Craig Ranch in 2025 with a score of 2-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving his record in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Wu's recent history at the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|2024
|T30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|2023
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|2022
|MC
|76-71
|+3
At the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Wu's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 30th at 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|72-71-68-70
|-3
|31.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|70-71-72-70
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|73-69-75-71
|+4
|3.800
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-73-64-70
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|21.333
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 3-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.202
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.015
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.055
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.319
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.561
|-0.562
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.202 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.015 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
- Wu has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 147th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.