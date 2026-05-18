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Doug Ghim betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang (L) of the United States reacts with partner Doug Ghim of the United States after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Kang (L) of the United States reacts with partner Doug Ghim of the United States after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim returns to The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. He finished tied for 33rd at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year.

    Latest odds for Ghim at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Ghim's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3369-67-70-66-12
    2024MC68-69-5
    2023T1965-70-69-64-16
    2021MC71-71-2

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 16-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1968-69-69-69-926.607
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3069-71-69-72-724.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4068-67-75-73-113.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2674-68-71-67-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-69-72-73-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-68-70-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5569-65-74-69-35.500

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5060.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.254-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2740.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.074-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4530.475

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sports a -0.254 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim delivers a -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
    • Ghim ranks 33rd with a 13.98% Bogey Avoidance rate and has earned 149 FedExCup Regular Season points (118th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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