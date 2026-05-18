Davis Thompson betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Davis Thompson of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson missed the cut at TPC Craig Ranch in 2024 after posting rounds of 72-68. He returns to the tournament May 21-24, 2026, looking to improve on his previous performances at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Thompson's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|2023
|T70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 70th at 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-73-68-71
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|66-77-73-68
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|4
|72-69-65-69
|-13
|80.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|70-71-72-71
|E
|4.900
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-68-73-73
|-1
|4.100
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-73-72-70
|-6
|11.000
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.295
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.489
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.033
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.595
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.223
|0.697
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.489 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.22%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.