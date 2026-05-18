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23M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson missed the cut at TPC Craig Ranch in 2024 after posting rounds of 72-68. He returns to the tournament May 21-24, 2026, looking to improve on his previous performances at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Thompson at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Thompson's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-68-2
    2023T7072-66-71-67-8

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 70th at 8-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-69-66-1131.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-73-68-71-1051.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4666-77-73-68E8.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open472-69-65-69-1380.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6070-71-72-71E4.900
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-68-73-73-14.100
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-73-72-70-611.000

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2950.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4890.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0330.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.595-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2230.697

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.489 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.22%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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