Davis Chatfield betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Davis Chatfield of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Davis Chatfield will make his first appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 21-24. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his dominant 31-under performance last year.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|65-70-69-71
|-13
|3.900
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.098
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.618
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.138
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.539
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-1.116
|-0.553
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.098 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.0 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a -0.618 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 61.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield delivered a -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 17.31% of the time.
- Chatfield has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.