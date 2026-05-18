Davis Chatfield betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Chatfield has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.

Chatfield has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.