PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Davis Chatfield betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Davis Chatfield of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Davis Chatfield will make his first appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 21-24. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his dominant 31-under performance last year.

    Latest odds for Chatfield at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Chatfield's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Chatfield's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1764-69-64-67-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4069-74-68-72-113.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4270-69-72-71-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6365-70-69-71-133.900

    Chatfield's recent performances

    • Chatfield has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
    • Chatfield has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Chatfield has averaged -0.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.098-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.618-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.138-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.539-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-1.116-0.553

    Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.098 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.0 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a -0.618 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 61.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chatfield delivered a -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 17.31% of the time.
    • Chatfield has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW