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David Skinns betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    David Skinns returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Skinns at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Skinns's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5267-69-71-70-7
    2024T4865-69-70-68-12
    2022T3866-63-74-70-15

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Skinns's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Skinns's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 38th at 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Skinns's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2473-69-67-67-820.222
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3069-70-71-72-222.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT868-71-69-69-1137.688
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6769-70-77-75+7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4669-69-69-67-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5369-73-74-69-3--

    Skinns's recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0690.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.284-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.061-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.1390.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.8640.481

    Skinns's advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards shows his consistent length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns has a -0.284 mark. He has hit 66.20% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 1.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.17 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
    • Skinns currently ranks 141st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 80 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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