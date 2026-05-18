David Ford betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
David Ford will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving his recent form at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. The tournament features a $10.3 million purse and will be defended by Scottie Scheffler, who won last year at 31-under.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Ford has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Ford's recent performances
- Ford has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged -0.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|68-73-72-73
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-70-78-67
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-69-69
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|67-66-70-65
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|66-68-72-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.351
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.109
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.256
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.055
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.149
|-0.352
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sports a 0.109 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ford has delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
- Ford has earned 128 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.63% ranks 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.