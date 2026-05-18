David Ford betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sports a 0.109 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ford has delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 21.85% of the time.