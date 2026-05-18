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22M AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker finished tied for 25th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Walker at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Walker's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2568-68-66-68-14

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-67-69-69.333
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6769-72-77-72+23.400
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open6868-70-71-72+13.400
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1874-64-72-70-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6271-75-78-69+57.875
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6171-69-71-74-32.925
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4072-69-72-67-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-68-77-69-716.000

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.503-0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.0210.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.3020.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.332-0.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.555-0.159

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.503 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.021 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 61.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Walker delivered a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
    • Walker has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 135th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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