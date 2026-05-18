Danny Walker betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Danny Walker finished tied for 25th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 edition of the tournament.
Walker's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|68-68-66-68
|-14
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Walker's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-67-69
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T67
|69-72-77-72
|+2
|3.400
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|68
|68-70-71-72
|+1
|3.400
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|74-64-72-70
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|71-75-78-69
|+5
|7.875
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|71-69-71-74
|-3
|2.925
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|72-69-72-67
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-68-77-69
|-7
|16.000
Walker's recent performances
- Walker had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.503
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.021
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.302
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.332
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.555
|-0.159
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.503 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.021 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 61.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Walker delivered a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
- Walker has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 135th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.