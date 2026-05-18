Danny Walker betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Walker had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.

Walker has an average of -0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Walker has an average of 0.278 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.