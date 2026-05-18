Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa lines up a putt on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026. Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023 where he finished tied for 23rd.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T23
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|2022
|T12
|67-70-64-67
|-20
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 15-under.
- Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 12th at 20-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|72-72-70-67
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|67-67-68-68
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-69-73
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-68-70-70
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|70-73-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.394
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.227
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.279
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.669
|0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.780
|0.770
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.394 (137th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.227 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 7th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has earned 243 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 84th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.