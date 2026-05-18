PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa lines up a putt on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa lines up a putt on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026. Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023 where he finished tied for 23rd.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2368-69-66-66-15
    2022T1267-70-64-67-20

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 12th at 20-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3572-72-70-67+123.083
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT667-67-68-68-1455.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-69-73-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-68-70-70-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3070-73-70-69-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-67-69-69-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-70-69-69-518.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.394-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2270.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2790.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6690.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7800.770

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.394 (137th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.227 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 7th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout has earned 243 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 84th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW