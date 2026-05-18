Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.

Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.