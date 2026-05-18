Charley Hoffman betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman has missed the cut in his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament since joining the field.
Hoffman's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hoffman has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this tournament.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-70
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|67
|70-67-69-73
|-1
|3.600
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 67th with a score of 1-under.
- He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.024
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.612
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.666
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.599
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.853
|-1.098
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards shows his distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman has struggled with a -0.612 mark. He has hit 61.44% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.71 putts per round, and he has broken par 16.99% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 20.92%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.