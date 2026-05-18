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Charley Hoffman betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Charley Hoffman has missed the cut in his last three appearances at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament since joining the field.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hoffman's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-72-3
    2023MC70-69-3
    2022MC71-71-2

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Hoffman has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this tournament.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Hoffman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-73+4--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-70E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6770-67-69-73-13.600

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 67th with a score of 1-under.
    • He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.024-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.612-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.666-0.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.5990.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.853-1.098

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards shows his distance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman has struggled with a -0.612 mark. He has hit 61.44% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.71 putts per round, and he has broken par 16.99% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 20.92%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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