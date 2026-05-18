PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
21M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips finished tied for 15th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Phillips at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Phillips' recent history at the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1565-68-70-66-15
    2024MC72-72+2

    At the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Phillips' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 15th at 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT872-66-66-71-1382.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5571-69-72-73+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6374-68-68-76+24.200
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-73-74E3.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-69-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6366-68-70-71-133.900

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
    • Phillips has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.683 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged -0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.1180.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-1.028-0.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90-0.0110.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3810.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.776-0.355

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.118 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -1.028 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 56.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.38, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
    • Phillips has earned 146 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Aaron Rai betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW