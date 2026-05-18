Chandler Phillips betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips finished tied for 15th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Phillips' recent history at the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|65-68-70-66
|-15
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+2
At the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Phillips' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 15th at 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|64-70-69-69
|-16
|3.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T8
|72-66-66-71
|-13
|82.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|71-69-72-73
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|74-68-68-76
|+2
|4.200
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-73-74
|E
|3.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|66-68-70-71
|-13
|3.900
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Phillips has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.683 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.118
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-1.028
|-0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.011
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.381
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.776
|-0.355
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.118 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -1.028 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 56.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.38, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 146 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.