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23M AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chan Kim returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Kim's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-73+3
    2024MC66-72-4

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4570-71-65-73-55.756
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-70-70-70-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-71-71-71-25.600
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-67-74-6--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4166-68-69-66-13--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2276-65-65-75-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-70+1--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.403-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.010-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1410.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.226-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.498-0.448

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.403 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kim has sported a -0.010 mark. He has maintained a 71.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 29.47 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time. Kim currently sits 179th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 28 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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