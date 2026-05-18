Chan Kim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Chan Kim returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Kim's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2024
|MC
|66-72
|-4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Kim's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|70-71-65-73
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-71-71-71
|-2
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-74
|-6
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|66-68-69-66
|-13
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|76-65-65-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 3-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.403
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.010
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.141
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.226
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.498
|-0.448
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.403 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kim has sported a -0.010 mark. He has maintained a 71.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 29.47 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time. Kim currently sits 179th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 28 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.