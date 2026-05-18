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21M AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Ramey at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Ramey's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-73+1
    2024MC71-70-1
    2023T5066-71-69-67-11

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.1
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-68-71-72-512.8
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-67-69-70-724
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6471-70-72-73+23.9
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2772-69-73-71-339
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1768-70-69-69-846
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4871-67-72-70-48.25
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2274-67-69-68-1037.3

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee88-0.0260.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.253-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.206-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6430.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.1590.051

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.026 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.253 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 63.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
    • Ramey has accumulated 182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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