Chad Ramey betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Ramey's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2023
|T50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 50th at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.1
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|12.8
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|24
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|3.9
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|39
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|46
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|71-67-72-70
|-4
|8.25
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|74-67-69-68
|-10
|37.3
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|-0.026
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.253
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.206
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.643
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.159
|0.051
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.026 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.253 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 63.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
- Ramey has accumulated 182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.