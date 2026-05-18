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21M AGO

Carson Young betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 17, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 17, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Carson Young looks to improve upon his missed cut from last year when he returns to TPC Craig Ranch. The tournament runs May 21-24, 2026, where defending champion Scottie Scheffler will look to repeat after his dominant 31-under performance last year.

    Latest odds for Young at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Young's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-71-3
    2024T3067-69-68-66-14
    2023T1470-68-63-66-17

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Young's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-71-71-11.920
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6671-71-69-79+22.302
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5270-69-74-68-36.750
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4469-69-67-68-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5569-73-71-74+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT667-65-63-68-25--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-78+8--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1720.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.133-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0390.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.253-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.176-0.287

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 291.3 yards shows his capabilities off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Young sports a -0.133 mark. He maintains a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young delivers a -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averages 28.83 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 21.60% of the time.
    • Young currently sits 181st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 23 points earned.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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