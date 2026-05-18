Camilo Villegas betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 67th last year and missed the cut in 2024. The tournament takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026.
Villegas's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|70-66-76-71
|-1
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 67th at 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-69-69-69
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|63
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|2.738
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.757
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.583
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.338
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.355
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.193
|-0.337
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.757 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards has been recorded.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Villegas sported a 0.583 mark. He recorded a 64.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he recorded a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he broke par 20.26% of the time.
- Villegas has earned eight FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 190th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.