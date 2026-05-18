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21M AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 67th last year and missed the cut in 2024. The tournament takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026.

    Latest odds for Villegas at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Villegas's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6770-66-76-71-1
    2024MC73-70+1

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Villegas's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 67th at 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Villegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-69-69-69-55.756
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6373-69-75-69-22.738
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-68-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-70-68-67-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D79+7--

    Villegas's recent performances

    • Villegas has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged -0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.757-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5830.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3380.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.355-0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.193-0.337

    Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.757 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards has been recorded.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Villegas sported a 0.583 mark. He recorded a 64.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he recorded a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he broke par 20.26% of the time.
    • Villegas has earned eight FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 190th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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