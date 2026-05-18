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Cameron Champ betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 20, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 20, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Cameron Champ finished tied for 15th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Champ at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

    Champ's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1564-70-68-67-15
    2024MC67-72-3
    2023T5070-68-66-69-11
    2022T3870-68-70-65-15
    2021T5572-66-71-69-10

    At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    • In Champ's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Champ's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-70E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4766-73-65-73-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2869-68-67-67-1323.955
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-69-74-67-328.303

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Champ has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.031

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has posted a 75.00% Greens in Regulation percentage this season.
    • His driving distance averages 319.0 yards this season.
    • Champ has averaged 32.00 putts per round this season.
    • He has posted a 13.89% bogey avoidance rate this season.
    • Champ has broken par 16.67% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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