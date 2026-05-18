Cameron Champ betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Champ has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.

Champ has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.