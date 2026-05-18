Cameron Champ betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
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Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 20, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ finished tied for 15th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 edition of the tournament.
Champ's recent history at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|64-70-68-67
|-15
|2024
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|2023
|T50
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|2022
|T38
|70-68-70-65
|-15
|2021
|T55
|72-66-71-69
|-10
At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
- In Champ's most recent appearance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|66-73-65-73
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-69-74-67
|-3
|28.303
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.031
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has posted a 75.00% Greens in Regulation percentage this season.
- His driving distance averages 319.0 yards this season.
- Champ has averaged 32.00 putts per round this season.
- He has posted a 13.89% bogey avoidance rate this season.
- Champ has broken par 16.67% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.