Cam Davis betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.805 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -1.008 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 58.45% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 159th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.