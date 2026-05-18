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20M AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Davis finished tied for 60th at five-under in last year's THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Davis at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Davis's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6069-67-72-71-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of five-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-71-71-11.920
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-80+10--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7372-68-71-80+72.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-71-71-79+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-74-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-72-67-72E--

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of even-par.
    • Davis has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.090 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -2.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.805-0.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-1.008-1.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.228-0.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.3140.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-2.355-2.154

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.805 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -1.008 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 58.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 159th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Davis has earned seven FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 192nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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