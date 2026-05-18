Brice Garnett betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett returns to TPC Craig Ranch for The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set for May 21-24, 2026. His best finish at this event came in 2022 when he tied for fifteenth at 19-under.
Garnett's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|2024
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|2023
|T77
|67-71-67-73
|-6
|2022
|T15
|68-68-69-64
|-19
|2021
|T47
|68-69-73-67
|-11
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifteenth at 19-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|75-66-65-69
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|69-68-77-70
|+4
|2.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|71-68-73-71
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.981 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.473
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.238
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.044
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.209
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.877
|-0.981
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.473 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.238 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 18.58% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 149th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.