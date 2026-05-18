Brice Garnett betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Garnett has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.

Garnett has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.