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15M AGO

Blades Brown betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Blades Brown of the United States prepares to play a shot on the seventh tee during the third round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 16, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Blades Brown of the United States prepares to play a shot on the seventh tee during the third round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 16, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026. Brown has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Brown at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Brown has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
    • Brown has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged 0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT969-69-66-67-13--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-21--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4069-71-73-70-1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open369-67-69-69-14--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-60-68-74-19--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-70-71-71-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3766-71-74-68-5--

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.209-0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1400.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0320.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4670.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4300.355

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.209 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards showcases his solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.140 mark on TOUR. He maintained a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.62% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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