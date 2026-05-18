Blades Brown betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Brown has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.

Brown has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.