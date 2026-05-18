Blades Brown betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Blades Brown of the United States prepares to play a shot on the seventh tee during the third round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 16, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 21-24, 2026. Brown has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Brown has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
- Brown has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|69-69-66-67
|-13
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-67-69-69
|-14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-60-68-74
|-19
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-70-71-71
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|66-71-74-68
|-5
|--
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.209
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.140
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.032
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.467
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.430
|0.355
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.209 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards showcases his solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.140 mark on TOUR. He maintained a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.62% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.