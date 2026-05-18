Billy Horschel betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Horschel has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.

Horschel has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.