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20M AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel has not competed in The CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with a $10.3 million purse on the line in McKinney, Texas.

    Latest odds for Horschel at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Horschel's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-66-67-76-43.689
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8071-76-72-70+53.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3671-68-73-70-619.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6867-72-75-73+33.060
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1369-74-72-68-590.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6269-73-69-74+14.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-72-69-69-913.313

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged -0.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.383-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green91-0.002-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.257-0.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0080.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.634-0.671

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.383 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a -0.002 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.09% of the time.
    • Horschel has earned 222 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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