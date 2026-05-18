Billy Horschel betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel has not competed in The CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24 with a $10.3 million purse on the line in McKinney, Texas.
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Horschel's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-66-67-76
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|80
|71-76-72-70
|+5
|3.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|71-68-73-70
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|67-72-75-73
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|69-74-72-68
|-5
|90.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|69-73-69-74
|+1
|4.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|13.313
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged -0.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.383
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|-0.002
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.257
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.008
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.634
|-0.671
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.383 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a -0.002 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.09% of the time.
- Horschel has earned 222 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.