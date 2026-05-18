Ben Silverman betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Silverman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Silverman has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.