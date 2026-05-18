Ben Silverman betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Ben Silverman of Canada watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Silverman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Silverman's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-3
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|11.375
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|64-68-71-67
|-12
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|71-67-68-64
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Silverman has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged -0.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.367
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.815
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.520
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.321
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.249
|-0.158
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.367 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.4 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has posted a -0.815 mark. He has hit 67.78% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 21.67% of the time.
- Silverman currently sits 167th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 40 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.