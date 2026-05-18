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20M AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of Canada watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Ben Silverman of Canada watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Silverman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Silverman at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Silverman's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-72+1
    2024MC70-69-3

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1672-67-69-70-1029.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-67-69-71-411.375
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4764-68-71-67-12--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2171-67-68-64-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT368-66-67-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Silverman has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged -0.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3670.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.815-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5200.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.321-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.249-0.158

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.367 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.4 yards shows his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has posted a -0.815 mark. He has hit 67.78% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 21.67% of the time.
    • Silverman currently sits 167th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 40 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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