Ben Martin betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.

Martin has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.