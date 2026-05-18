PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Ben Martin betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin of the United States watches his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Ben Martin of the United States watches his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Martin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 12-under.

    Latest odds for Martin at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Martin's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3366-68-69-69-12
    2024T4867-69-71-65-12
    2021T2665-69-67-73-14

    At the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Martin's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Martin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 26th at 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT461-70-63-66-2882.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2166-69-68-63-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship56----3.609

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
    • Martin has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged -0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0670.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.5690.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.9240.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.338-0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.764-0.011

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.067 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards has him ranked on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sported a -0.569 mark. He has posted a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Martin has 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.
    • On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he has broken par 9.72% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for THE CJ CUP qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Recapping Rai's life-changing day

    Signature Scroll
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Rai emerges as unexpected PGA Championship winner from unexpected background

    Latest
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW