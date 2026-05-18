Ben Martin betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Ben Martin of the United States watches his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Ben Martin returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24, 2026. Martin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 12-under.
Martin's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|2024
|T48
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|2021
|T26
|65-69-67-73
|-14
At the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Martin's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Martin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 26th at 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|66-69-68-63
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|56
|--
|--
|3.609
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Martin has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.067
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.569
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.924
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.338
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.764
|-0.011
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.067 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards has him ranked on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sported a -0.569 mark. He has posted a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Martin has 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.
- On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he has broken par 9.72% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.