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Ben Kohles betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Betting Profile

Ben Kohles of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Ben Kohles of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles finished second at 22-under at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with his sights set on improving upon last year's T52 finish in the tournament.

    Latest odds for Kohles at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Kohles' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5268-69-69-71-7
    2024265-66-65-66-22
    2022MC71-71-2

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Kohles' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Kohles' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 22-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-70-70-69-713.956
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4268-70-72-72-66.922
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-71-79+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-69-69-72-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2067-69-69-67-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2669-69-72-70-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
    • Kohles has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged 0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2800.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1230.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.240-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.511-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.6740.303

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.9 yards shows his consistent play off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles has recorded a 0.123 mark. He has hit 76.39% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Kohles has delivered a 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 20.83% of the time.
    • Kohles currently sits 159th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 51 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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