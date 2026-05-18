Ben Kohles betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Kohles has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.

Kohles has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.