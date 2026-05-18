Ben Kohles betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Ben Kohles of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles finished second at 22-under at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch from May 21-24 with his sights set on improving upon last year's T52 finish in the tournament.
Kohles' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|2024
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of seven-under.
- Kohles' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 22-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|6.922
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-71-79
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.280
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.123
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.240
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.511
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.674
|0.303
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.280 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.9 yards shows his consistent play off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles has recorded a 0.123 mark. He has hit 76.39% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Kohles has delivered a 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 20.83% of the time.
- Kohles currently sits 159th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 51 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.